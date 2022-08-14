Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $93,000.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,930,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,849,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli bought 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli bought 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00.

VOXX International Price Performance

VOXX opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $227.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

