Insider Selling: Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Sells $106,053.84 in Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $106,053.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at $32,151,630.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of OFLX opened at $122.22 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $97.16 and a one year high of $161.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 18.92%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 7.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

