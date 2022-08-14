Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Sells 2,296 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $52.75 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10,562.67% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 48.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

