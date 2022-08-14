Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $329.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

