Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $711.47

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 711.47 ($8.60) and traded as low as GBX 681 ($8.23). Instem shares last traded at GBX 705 ($8.52), with a volume of 58,323 shares traded.

Instem Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 736.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 711.02. The company has a market capitalization of £159.87 million and a P/E ratio of 10,071.43.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

