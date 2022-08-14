InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,640 ($68.15).

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 5,038 ($60.87) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,636.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,870.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4,233.61.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

