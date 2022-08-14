Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Shares of INTU opened at $486.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.88 and its 200-day moving average is $443.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.