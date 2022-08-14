Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,931 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,139% compared to the average daily volume of 214 call options.

Teekay Stock Up 7.7 %

TK opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

