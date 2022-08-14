Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,931 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,139% compared to the average daily volume of 214 call options.
Teekay Stock Up 7.7 %
TK opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.90.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
