Investors Purchase High Volume of Constellium Put Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,256 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 167% compared to the typical volume of 3,467 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,733,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,524 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,077,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Constellium Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Constellium has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

