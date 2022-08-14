iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 321,887 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

