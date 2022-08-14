IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 230 at Barclays

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised IWG to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

IWG Stock Performance

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 176.55 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 157.81 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 316.50 ($3.82).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

