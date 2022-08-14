IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Cut to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IWGFF. Barclays decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of IWG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

IWG Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWGFF opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. IWG has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

