Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $208.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

