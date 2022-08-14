James R. Scott, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.