Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in July

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

JCYGY stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $1.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

