Jeff Zhou Sells 200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $527.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

