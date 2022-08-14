Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AC Immune SA’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AC Immune in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a current ratio of 13.28. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

