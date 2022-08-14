Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 64.3% in July

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,404.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $55.39 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $86.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.3646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.