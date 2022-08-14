Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 64.3% in July

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JMPLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,404.00.
Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $55.39 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $86.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.