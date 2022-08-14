Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,404.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

About Johnson Matthey

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.3646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.