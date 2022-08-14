JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target to GBX 210

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

Shares of TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 150.90 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,676.67. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100.85 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 207.60 ($2.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,111.11%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

