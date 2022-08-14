JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

