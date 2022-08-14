JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 1,780

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Admiral Group to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,258 ($27.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,152.04. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,085.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,417.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,387.76%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,181 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

