JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Target Price to GBX 1,760

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,532.50 ($18.52) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,638.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,836.30. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,625 ($31.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,245.93.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
