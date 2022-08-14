Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec began coverage on JTC in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 906 ($10.95) target price on the stock.

JTC Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JTCPF stock opened at 9.18 on Friday. JTC has a one year low of 7.53 and a one year high of 12.00.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

