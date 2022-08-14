KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBCSY shares. Bank of America upgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KBC Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($80.61) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

