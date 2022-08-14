Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 1,800 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Blackbaud Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.