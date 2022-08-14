Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 1,800 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
Shares of BLKB stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.
