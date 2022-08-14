KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.0% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 122,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,097,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,035,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

