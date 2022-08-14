KeyCorp Weighs in on AECOM’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AECOM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

AECOM stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

