KeyCorp Weighs in on OneWater Marine Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneWater Marine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneWater Marine’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneWater Marine stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $610.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after buying an additional 598,505 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after buying an additional 184,869 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,824,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.