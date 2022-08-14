Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Raised to $42.00 at Mizuho

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KNTK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.27.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.