Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kion Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

