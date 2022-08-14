Kirsten Castillo Sells 42,000 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ocugen Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 17.96. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $17.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocugen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter worth $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

