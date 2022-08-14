Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,800.0 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

KLKNF stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €17.80 ($18.16) to €14.90 ($15.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.