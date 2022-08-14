Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $46.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,755,000 after acquiring an additional 861,609 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,711,000 after buying an additional 165,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after buying an additional 111,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,006,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

