Kubient (KBNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 370.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.41%.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient Trading Up 2.7 %

KBNT stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.41. Kubient has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kubient

About Kubient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kubient by 269.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.