Kubient (KBNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 370.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.41%.
KBNT stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.41. Kubient has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.
About Kubient
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.
