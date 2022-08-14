Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

LANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $146.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.84. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

