Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) PT Lowered to $3.00

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma Stock Down 1.9 %

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.