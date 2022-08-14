Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Lifesci Capital

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.
