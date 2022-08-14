Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Lifesci Capital

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

