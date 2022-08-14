LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.25.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
NASDAQ LGIH opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $165.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes
In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
