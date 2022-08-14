LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.25.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $165.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.67. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

