LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.25.
LGIH stock opened at $112.27 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $165.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $20,082,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
