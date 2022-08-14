LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.25.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH stock opened at $112.27 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $165.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.67. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $20,082,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

