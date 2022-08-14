Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Liberty Global worth $37,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,756 shares of company stock worth $2,481,724.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

