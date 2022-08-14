Lifesci Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.96). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.91) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLMA. HC Wainwright raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $164.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $11,371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 709.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 400,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 228,348 shares during the last quarter.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

