LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.50.
LivaNova Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
