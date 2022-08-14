LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 109.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

