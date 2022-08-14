LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $64.71 on Thursday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.