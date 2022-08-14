Local Bounti (LOCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Local Bounti to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Local Bounti Stock Performance
Local Bounti stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,857 shares in the company, valued at $749,878.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $56,753. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
