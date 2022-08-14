Local Bounti (LOCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Local Bounti to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

Local Bounti stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $35,152.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,857 shares in the company, valued at $749,878.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $56,753. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Local Bounti by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Local Bounti by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Local Bounti by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

