Logitech International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,310 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 146% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,158 put options.

Logitech International Trading Up 2.0 %

LOGI stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.9742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,990,000 after buying an additional 100,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,251,000 after acquiring an additional 204,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,459 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Logitech International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,964,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.