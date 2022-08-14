Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $12.87 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

LPX stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,239,000 after purchasing an additional 64,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

