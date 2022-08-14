Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their not rated rating on shares of Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

0AAP stock opened at GBX 23.53 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Majorel Group Luxembourg has a 1 year low of GBX 22.15 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 30.55 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.18.

About Majorel Group Luxembourg

(Get Rating)

Majorel Group Luxembourg SA designs, builds, and delivers customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands worldwide. It offers customer interaction services, such as customer services, sales and marketing, loyalty and retention, and tech support; business process services, including content services, trust and safety, and vertical business process outsourcing services; and tech and expert services comprising digital consumer engagement, CX consulting, start-ups, and vertical digital solutions.

