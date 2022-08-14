Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
