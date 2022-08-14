Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $164.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.94. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

